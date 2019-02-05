Image caption There has been a swimming pool at the Quarry site since 1864

Plans to create a new leisure centre at the site of the current swimming pool in Shrewsbury have been announced.

Shropshire Council has consulted over the town's swimming baths for three years, with a potential move out of town, opposed by campaigners, dropped.

A council review has concluded the best option is to rebuild or carry out a major refurbishment at the site of the Quarry, which dates back to 1864.

The recommendation to re-build will be presented to the cabinet next week.

Work on a £500,000 feasibility plan will begin immediately, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.

Portfolio holder for culture and leisure Lezley Picton said her "gut feeling" was "it will be a complete rebuild on the current site".

She added: "We want a state-of-the-art pool that will be cutting edge by the standards of four years into the future, not cutting edge now."

Executive director of place for the council Mark Barrow said if the cabinet approved plans, "we will press the button straight away and begin work".

He stated: "The study will start and we would hope to have the new pool open in about three years. Four years would be worst case scenario."

Image caption A group representing people who use the Quarry centre organised a march in July 2016

Mr Barrow said a number of sites were being looked at, including Sundorne Sports Village, for a planned temporary pool during the proposed closure of the current pool for work.

He said: "The people of Shrewsbury will not go without a pool for three years.

"If this (temporary) pool proved a success and was financially viable it could also remain after the new pool opens and then the town will have two."

