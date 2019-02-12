Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The girl was found by a member of the public in St John's Hill, police said

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 17-year-old girl was found on a street in Shrewsbury.

West Mercia Police said it was believed the assault had happened inside a premises in St John's Hill before she was found by a member of public.

The force said the man remained in police custody.

Det Insp Rich Roberts said the girl was being supported by specialist officers and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.