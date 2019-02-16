Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Berrisford Road, Peatswood at about 23:25 GMT on Friday

An investigation has been launched after the death of a 17-year-old boy.

Emergency services were called to Berrisford Road, Peatswood, Market Drayton in Shropshire at about 23:25 GMT on Friday, following concerns for a teenager.

The 17-year-old was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital where he later died, Staffordshire Police said.

The force is treating his death as unexplained and a post-mortem examination will take place next week.

A man, aged 18 and from Market Drayton, was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on police bail.

Four teenagers, two 16-year-old girls, and two 17-year-old boys, all from Market Drayton, are also assisting with inquiries and have been released under investigation.

The boy's family have been informed.

