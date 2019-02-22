Image copyright Google Image caption A 17-year-boy was discovered in Waltondale, Woodside, Telford

A 16-year-old boy has been charged after a teenager was found with stab wounds.

The victim, a boy aged 17, was discovered in Waltondale, Woodside, in Telford, Shropshire, on Monday and has been in hospital with serious injuries.

The 16-year-old appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife.

He was remanded in custody and is due at Shrewsbury Crown Court on 18 March.

Connor Shepherd, 18, of Willowfield, Telford, who was charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife, is also due at the court on the same day.

Another man, aged 20, who was arrested, was released under investigation.

