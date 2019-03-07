Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was attacked in Langley Fold, Dawley, Telford

Armed police have shot dead a "dangerously out of control" dog who attacked two people, leaving one with "potentially serious" injuries.

A woman was walking a dog in Langley Fold, Dawley, Telford, at about 09:00 when another dog appeared and attacked her.

She was taken to hospital and a man who intervened was treated at the scene, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

West Mercia Police said it shot the animal as a "last resort".

The force described it as "dangerously out of control" and "extremely agitated", adding that public safety was its priority.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the woman was "elderly" and her injuries were "potentially serious".

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.