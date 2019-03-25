Image copyright Google Image caption The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene on the A41 in Crickmerry

A man and a woman have been killed after their motorcycle was in a collision with a tractor.

They were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Crickmerry, near Market Drayton, in Shropshire.

Their motorcycle collided with a tractor on the A41 shortly after 11:00 GMT on Sunday.

The road was closed while police investigated the crash scene and West Mercia Police is appealing for any witnesses and information.

Nobody else was injured in the crash.

