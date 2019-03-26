'Lifeline' bus services in Shropshire are under threat
Routes could be cut, Saturday services lost and journeys reduced in proposed bus service changes in Shropshire.
Passengers say the services are a "lifeline" for people and the changes could have a detrimental impact, particularly in rural areas.
Fares on Shrewsbury's Park and Ride service could be raised by 40p to £2.
Shropshire Council has said it has to cut its public transport budget by £405,000 and has launched a consultation about its plans.
Among the proposals, affecting services subsidised by the authority, are:
- The end of Saturday services between Telford and Bridgnorth, Bridgnorth and Kidderminster, Cardington and Shrewsbury and on the Clun Valley Dial a Ride service.
- 544 Lyth Hill to Shrewsbury withdrawn.
- Plox Green to Bishops Castle service cut from five to two journeys a day.
- Bridgnorth Town Centre service cut to hourly from 30 mins.
The council is also looking to reduce the budget for Shrewsbury's Park and Ride by £50,000 and is also proposing ending its concessionary fare and group ticket.
Simon Harris, cabinet member for public transport said, amid cuts to its funding, the authority needs to find a way to provide "best possible transport service in the years ahead".
Katrina Baker, secretary of Telford and Wrekin Bus Users Group said: "These buses are a lifeline for many people, we want to avoid social isolation, we want to keep our communities alive.
"All cuts should be avoided, the loss of these services will have a detrimental effect on our communities."
