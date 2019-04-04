Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Taxi drivers in telford will now undergo specialist road safety training

Taxi drivers are to face tougher tests to get their licences under new rules being introduced in Telford.

Those drivers will now undergo safety training before taking a stricter knowledge test as well as a practical exam on the road.

TTC Group, employed by Telford and Wrekin council to test drivers, already delivers national speed and drink-driving awareness courses.

The firm said it would improve driving safety and standards of behaviour.

As part of their training, new taxi and private hire drivers will be asked how they would deal with some of the challenges and scenarios they may face during the course of their job, including reporting crashes.

Latest news from the West Midlands

Andy Wheeler, business development director at TTC Group, said the training would improve driving safety and standards of behaviour.

The council has also recently been training taxi and private hire drivers in how to spot the signs of child sexual exploitation, with an independent inquiry currently investigating the extent of the issue in the town.

Last month, neighbouring Shropshire Council was praised by anti-child sexual exploitation charities for introducing more rigorous tests for its licensed taxi drivers while the government announced plans to create a national database of drivers' licensing histories earlier this year.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.