Image copyright Google Image caption Police investigations are continuing around the Frankwell Quay area of Shrewsbury

A vehicle found in the River Severn may be linked to a missing person case, police said.

The vehicle is thought to have gone into the water at Frankwell Quay, Shrewsbury, at about 02:00 BST on Tuesday.

West Mercia Police said it had since received reports of a missing person, which could be connected.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

No further details have been released.

Police officers and a dive team are continuing investigations at the scene.

Det Ch Insp Mike Nally said: "We would like to reassure local people that there is likely to be a large police presence in the Frankwell Quay area this morning as we continue our search - supported by a dive team - and carry out inquiries.

"Following the incident, we received reports of a missing person which may be linked."

The force has urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

