Image copyright Cuan Wildlife Rescue Image caption Bear enjoyed "rootling around amongst the plants" in a walled garden as part of his recovery, carers said

Carers for a bald hedgehog have said the animal has died despite an initial promising recovery.

The hedgehog, who they named Bear, was found in a Shropshire garden and taken to a wildlife centre in January after being found with hardly any spines.

Stress-busting massages led to its prickles growing back and plans were made to release it later in the year.

However, a spokesperson for Cuan Wildlife Rescue said Bear got more sick and had to be put to sleep on Friday.

In a post on social media, manager Fran Hill said: "We had given him so much, and so many of you out there had been wishing him well, it was a hard decision to take, but it was very evident that to have kept him alive would have caused him suffering and distress."

Ear mite

At the time of the rescue, the centre said they believed the stress of an ear mite infection was responsible for Bear losing his spines.

With daily care the hedgehog recovered and it was moved to a small, walled-garden two weeks ago.

Here Bear spent "a happy time", "emerging at night and rootling around amongst the plants," the centre said.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Bald hedgehog gets stress-busting massages

However, days later he went off his food and was returned to the centre for re-assessment.

"Our vet was called, who came straight away," Ms Hill said.

"On examination, it became clear we had to let him go."

She said Bear was put to sleep "quietly and with dignity".

"We firmly believe that in the end that was the ultimate gift of mercy we could give him. Goodbye our beautiful Bear. RIP," Ms Hill added.

Image copyright Cuan Wildlife Rescue Image caption Bear had re-grown his spines after a mite infection

