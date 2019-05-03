Image caption About 150 votes went missing during the count but were later found

Labour has retained control of Telford and Wrekin Council, where it previously held a two-seat majority.

Fifty-four seats have been contested and results are still coming in but the majority has been increased.

Former Telford MP David Wright, who was ousted by Conservative MP Lucy Allen in 2015, returned to politics by securing a seat as a councillor.

He will represent the St George's East ward and told the BBC his election was not a step back to becoming an MP.

Image copyright Labour Party Image caption Former Telford MP David Wright lost his seat in 2015

There was some confusion about some 150 missing votes which disappeared during verification and counting of St George's ward, however they were later found.

Labour has controlled the authority with a slim majority since 2015.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.