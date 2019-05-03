Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Neighbours called the police after witnessing Christopher Bound "savagely" beating the animal, the Crown Prosecution Service said

A man "savagely" beat a pug to death because it was not house trained, prosecutors said.

Christopher Bound, 25, of Shrewsbury, Shropshire, claimed he lost his temper before he attacked the animal, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

He was given a suspended sentence at Telford Magistrates' Court for the attack on the dog.

The CPS commended neighbours who called the police after witnessing the "brutality" taking place.

Officers who arrived on the scene on 24 February took the badly beaten dog to a vet but, despite concerted attempts to save it, the pug died of its injuries, prosecutors added.

Bound, of Rothley Drive, Bicton Heath, had admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal at the same court in March.

At a sentencing hearing on Friday, he was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and also disqualified from keeping any animal for life.

Magistrates ordered he pay £949.47 compensation, £135 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Simon Paulo, from the CPS, said it was a "sad case to prosecute".

"Owners have a responsibility towards the welfare of their pets," he added.

