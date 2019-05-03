Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV shows car thieves smashing door with hammers

Hammers and an axe were used to carry out "brutal" car key burglaries in the West Midlands.

One attack, captured on CCTV, shows the gang smashing a front door, shouting at the homeowner to hand over keys before fleeing in their car.

The men threatened a man with a machete at a second home and stole a car.

Darius Woodstock, Antony Everitt and a 16-year-old boy admitted aggravated burglary at Shrewsbury Crown Court and were sent to prison.

West Mercia Police said the men were captured on CCTV as they broke into a home in Victoria Road, Bridgnorth, Shropshire, on 30 June and stole a car.

They then drove the car in convoy with a second vehicle to Penley Gardens in Wombourne, Staffordshire, where they broke into a second house and stole the keys before taking a third car.

The man threatened with a machete during the break-in was uninjured, police added.

Woodstock, 19, of Wallace Road in Bilston, West Midlands, was sentenced to seven years in a young offenders' institute after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of theft, and one count of attempted theft.

Everitt, 41, of Achilles Close in Great Wyrley, Staffordshire, received 10 years and six months heft, after also admitting attempted theft.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was given a six-year detention order for admitting two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of theft, and one count of attempted theft.

Det Ch Insp Mike Nally said: "These were brutal attacks on the victims' homes and I hope these sentences send a clear message to those who think they can commit such violent offences in our communities that we will do all we can to make sure they are apprehended and put before the courts."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.