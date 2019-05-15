Image copyright Helen Tipper Image caption Ayad Abdulla Hizam, Ghamer Sulayman and Saleh Qasem are standing trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court

A teenager was taken to a supermarket car park where a gang of men were waiting to have sex with her, jurors have heard.

Ayad Abdulla Hizam, Ghamer Sulayman and Saleh Qasem are on trial over alleged child sexual exploitation in Telford.

Prosecutors say the 15-year-old victim was "scared and coerced" into sex acts.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how on one occasion 12 men were waiting, in three or four cars, to have sex with her, and laughed and joked as they did so.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was allegedly first contacted by Hizam, 21, in early 2016.

Prosecutor Mark Heywood claimed she told him she was 15, but he persuaded her to go to a hotel in Telford, where they had consensual sex.

Image caption Judge Peter Barrie warned the jury to hear the case with "cool-headed and careful assessment"

It is claimed Sulayman, 22, later contacted her through Snapchat, and offered to take her shopping but instead took her to a house in Birmingham where he allegedly raped her and other men had sex with her.

He is alleged to have also taken her to the supermarket car park.

Judge Peter Barrie warned the jury to hear the case with "cool-headed and careful assessment".

Hizam, of Bridgecroft, Birmingham denies four counts of child abduction and four counts of sexual activity with a child. Sulayman, of Mercia Drive, denies seven counts of rape and three of trafficking. Qasem, 19, of Poplar Avenue, Runcorn Road, denies one count of sexual assault and one of trafficking.

They face a total of 20 charges. The trial continues.

