Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption The unidentified man is in a critical condition in hospital

Police are urgently seeking the family of a man who collapsed at a train station.

The unidentified man went into cardiac arrest at Shrewsbury station at about 21:25 BST on Saturday.

He remains unconscious in hospital and police and hospital staff are doing "everything they can" to identify him and find his next of kin.

British Transport Police believe he was returning from a beer festival in Ludlow when he became ill.

He was alone at the time and had no identification on him.

A BTP spokesperson said officers are "very keen to contact his next of kin due to his severe condition".

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force.

