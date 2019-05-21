Image caption High Street, in Bridgnorth, was closed for several hours while the leak was dealt with

A gas leak which closed a road for several hours was caused when a main was ruptured by a "small explosion" created by a fault in an electrical cable, firefighters said.

High Street, in Bridgnorth, was evacuated on Monday after the leak was discovered.

A number of residents had to be looked after by Shropshire Council as the cordon remained in place overnight.

Gas company Cadent said the damaged pipe would be fixed on Tuesday.

In a post on Twitter, firefighters from Bridgnorth station said it was "incredibly lucky" the explosion that ruptured the main had not ignited the gas.

This is believed to be the cause of the problem. A fault in an electrical cable sat above the gas pipe caused a small explosion which ruptured the gas main. Apparently It's very rare for this kind of damage to occur. We have been incredibly lucky it didn't ignite the gas pic.twitter.com/y2mMPl4PjL — Bridgnorth Station (@SFRS_Bridgnorth) May 20, 2019

Crews also thanked nearby High Town Grill, which provided meals to the firefighters while at work.

The mayor of Bridgnorth Jean Onions said it was thought the leak had come from near the former NatWest bank but she understood the road had now reopened.

"They had four fire engines here and about five police cars... and just kept us all away," she said.

The one-way road was closed from Church Street to St Mary's Street, but the leak was isolated by 20:45 and most residents were allowed to return home.

Supt John Marsden, from West Mercia Police, said: "I am pleased to say there have been no casualties during the incident and I would like to thank the local residents for their patience and understanding the need for us to secure the leak and make the area safe."

