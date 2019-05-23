Image copyright Google Image caption Pupils from Stiperstones Primary will be taught at nearby Norbury and Chirbury Primary Schools

Pupils at a remote rural school are to be moved to other sites as next year's intake is expected to bring no more children.

From January, all 38 pupils at Stiperstones Primary School in Shropshire are set to be taught at two nearby schools instead.

The Shropshire Hills Federation, which runs the three sites, said Stiperstones faced funding problems because no new pupils were due in September 2020.

The council has approved proposals.

A report to Shropshire Council's cabinet - which backed the move on Wednesday - said consultation with parents had raised "no major concerns" about the moves to Norbury and Chirbury Primary Schools.

The head of the federation has insisted the move is not a closure.

Parent Lucia Bowyer has backed the development.

"I think [closure] was a great concern when this came out....but that is not the case at all."

She said with parents across the sites being "on board", it was "the right decision for the children".

Head at Shropshire Hills Federation, Les Ball, said the Stiperstones building would continue to be used, despite children not being taught there.

Saying the move would save "a considerable" amount of money, he added: "We will still be using the Stiperstones site and we will still be engaged in all of the community activities at Stiperstones.

"It is not a closure, we will be educating children differently."

Mr Ball said it was hoped the site would be used as a school again in the following school year.

