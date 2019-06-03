Image copyright SaTH Image caption Simon Wright will take up his new appointment on 22 July

An under-fire hospital trust's chief executive is to leave the organisation after nearly four years in the job.

Simon Wright, from The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), said the decision had not been easy.

It was put in special measures in November due to concerns about maternity and emergency services.

SaTH is also being investigated over baby deaths, with the scope of a review widened to include questions or concerns from 250 families.

Mr Wright is to take up a role working with sustainability and transformation partnerships on 22 July and interim arrangements will be in place by then, the trust said.

He said he had "loved" his time there and thanked people for their support.

Mr Wright stated: "I believe the trust is at the start of an exciting journey and although there are still many challenges remaining, the foundations have been laid to build a better future."

SaTH chair Ben Reid said on behalf of the board, he wished to thank him for his contribution.

Mr Reid said: "We will be building upon the foundations he has laid to ensure we can deliver the first class service that the public we serve deserve."

The trust was put into special measures after inspectors decided it could no longer run itself alone.

The news comes days after expectant mothers were told they will soon not be able to give birth at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital's midwife-led unit due to problems with an ageing building.

From 10 June, inpatient services will stop for up to six months after issues were found during a refurbishment.

