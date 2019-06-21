Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Cheryl Hooper was described by her parents as "full of kindness"

A farmer who shot his wife as she sat in her Range Rover outside her home has been found guilty of her murder.

Cheryl Hooper, 51, was killed in front of her daughter outside her home in Newport, Shropshire, in January 2018.

Andrew Hooper, 46, who turned the shotgun on himself after the attack, now has severe facial injuries that mean he has lost the ability to speak.

Hooper, who showed no emotion at the verdict at Birmingham Crown Court, will be sentenced later on Friday.

Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Andrew Hooper was found guilty by a unanimous verdict

The jury heard earlier in the trial Hooper had suspected his wife was having an affair, and, on the night she was killed, tracked her to a pub in Wolverhampton and found her with friends and her suspected lover.

Later, he arrived at her home, he said, intending to frighten her into leaving the other man and resuming their marriage.

Mrs Hooper's daughter said the defendant "had murder in his eyes" when he shot her mother.

Following the verdict, it emerged that Hooper was also given a suspended sentence in 2004 after breaking into his first wife's home and threatening to kill her.

Mrs Hooper's daughter Georgia, who was 14 at the time and witnessed the shooting, read a victim impact statement to the court.

"Mum was funny, beautiful and my best friend; the thought of her not being with me to share my life makes me very sad," she said.

Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Cheryl Hooper's daughter Georgia said her mum was her "best friend"

Judge Mark Wall QC told the teenager: "The way in which you have conducted yourself throughout this trial, which must have been extremely difficult for you, has been admirable and awe-inspiring.

"Your mother would, I have no doubt, been immensely proud of the way you have dealt with a tragic and difficult process."

Mrs Hooper's parents Tony and Rita said: "We cannot fully express the sorrow, sadness and pain of losing our beautiful daughter Cheryl in such dreadful circumstances.

"Cheryl was a wonderful daughter, mother, sister and friend; she was beautiful both inside and out - full of kindness to everyone she came into contact with."

Det Insp Mark Bellamy from West Mercia Police said: "I hope Hooper spends the rest of his life reflecting on the devastation that he has caused."

