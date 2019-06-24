Image caption New cases are understood to include still births and deaths of babies in the final stages of labour

The number of cases uncovered by a maternity review at hospitals in Shropshire has more than doubled.

An investigation by NHS Improvement has found more than 300 new cases of concern at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust (SaTh).

They are in addition to more than 250 cases that are already being investigated by the independent maternity review.

Both NHSI and the Trust have been asked to comment.

The new cases are understood to include still births and deaths of babies in the final stages of labour.

They have come to light after NHSI asked SaTh for details on all cases of potential errors after the Department of Health ordered a review.

In April 2017, then Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt announced an investigation into a "cluster" of avoidable baby deaths at SaTH, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal.

The review, being led by midwife Donna Ockenden, initially focused on 23 cases in which maternity failings were alleged.

By March, 250 families had come forward, although it is understood not all the cases related to death or serious harm.

The trust, which was put into special measures in November, was also made subject to "further urgent action" in May amid safety concerns over emergency and maternity services, following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

