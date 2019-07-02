Image copyright Shropshire Council Image caption The power station stopped generating electricity in November 2015 and the 141-hectare site was sold

People are being asked their views on plans to create a new village on the site of a decommissioned power plant.

Shropshire Council has begun a 10-week consultation exercise over three large sites which could be developed between now and 2036.

Plans for Ironbridge Power Station in Buildwas include 1,000 new homes and a retirement complex.

Clive Barracks at Tern Hill and RAF Cosford were also named as "strategic development sites" under proposals.

The public's response will form part of the next stage of the Local Plan review, which looks at how the council's housing requirements can be met.

Robert Macey, cabinet member for housing and strategic planning, said: "These three strategic sites would generate new investment in employment, increasing the number but also the quality of jobs locally, and provide additional housing, improved infrastructure and local services."

A fourth site - land north of junction 3 on the M54 - needed "further evidence and justification" before being considered for development, the council said, adding it was consulting on all four options.

Mr Macey said most of the county's housing requirements could be met within existing settlements, but a small number of "larger, mixed strategic sites" were also being put forward.

The consultation lasts until 9 September.

