A man has completed a flight across the length of Britain strapped to a "fan-powered" paraglider.

Estate agent James Du Pavey, from Market Drayton in Shropshire, set off from Land's End on Monday morning and completed the charity bid in John O'Groats on Tuesday afternoon.

He hopes the flight's timeframe will be confirmed as a new record.

But the journey in his craft - known as a paramotor - did not go without hitch, and came in fits and starts.

He said: "I've had engine failure, I've crash-landed in someone's garden, I've crash-landed on a cricket pitch, I've crash-landed in a police dog training field.

"I've flown with fast jets though the Scottish Highlands, with eagles, I've flown through rain, I've flown against massive headwinds.

"I feel absolutely, unbelievably tired, ruined, but it has been incredible - I can't believe I made it."

Mr Du Pavey was flying in what he described as "a parachute powered by a large fan". In it, he said he covered a distance of more than 870 miles - at heights of 10,000ft - in about 36 hours.

He said the previous record was seven days, and added that while he was "absolutely terrified" at points, he was motivated by his fundraising for the Donna Louise Children's Hospice in Stoke-on-Trent.

A ground crew helped him refuel and carry out repairs.

"I am never, ever, ever doing anything like this ever again," he said.

"If anyone wants that record they are welcome to it."

