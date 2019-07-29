Image copyright Google Image caption The disorder happened outside The Wren's Nest pub, West Mercia Police said

A 15-year-old boy suffered "life-changing" injuries in a disorder outside a pub, police have said.

Officers were called to The Wren's Nest in Ketley, Telford, at about 22:00 BST on Saturday.

The injured teenager was taken to hospital but has since been released.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and violent disorder, and a 32-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

West Mercia Police said both remain in custody.

The force said a number of people were involved in the disorder and officers are working to identify them all.

Police have appealed for witnesses, or anyone who has dashcam footage, to come forward.

