A community health trust which was told it required improvement has been rated "good" after an inspection.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) reported "widespread improvements" at Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust.

They particularly commended end-of-life care which was previously criticised for a lack of strategy.

The trust's chief executive Jan Ditheridge said she was "so proud" of the "tremendous progress".

Inspectors last reviewed the trust, which delivers services from 130 locations across the county, in 2016.

Its main sites are Bishops Castle Community Hospital, Bridgnorth Hospital, Ludlow Hospital, Oswestry Health Centre and Whitchurch Hospital.

"Significant improvements" had been made in end-of-life care, inspectors found.

Understaffing problems highlighted in 2016 had also been addressed, the report said, but staff training could be better.

Inspectors were also satisfied that trust leaders had achieved a "positive people-first culture" focused on making staff feel valued.

"Overall it was providing a service that was consistently good for the people of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin," Ted Baker, chief inspector of hospitals, said.

The CQC highlighted only one improvement the trust must make, which related to medicines management at Severndale School in Shrewsbury.

"We have come a long way in a short period of time," the trust's director of nursing, Steve Gregory, said.

"We will make sure we do not rest on our laurels," he said. "We must aim to keep improving."

