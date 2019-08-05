Image copyright Lower House Equine Clinic Image caption CCTV footage shows three men

Thieves who "targeted" a veterinary clinic for horses stole drugs and kit worth up to £80,000, staff say.

Vials of drugs including ketamine, diazepam and morphine were taken from a safe in Llanymynech, Shropshire, in the early hours of Saturday.

CCTV footage - shared with police - has been released in connection with the break-in in which 20 saddles and tack were also taken from a livery yard.

Staff said the drugs could have fatal consequences if consumed by people.

Offenders, they said, broke through two doors at Lower House Equine Clinic and stole controlled medication with a street value of between £20,000 and £50,000, along with equestrian equipment valued at up to £30,000.

Doctor Simon Woods, senior veterinary surgeon and partner at the site, said he believed the premises were deliberately targeted as the thieves concentrated efforts on the drugs safe.

The substances, he said, were intended for horses and were potent.

"Some of the drugs that have been taken in the safe are actually drugs we use in euthanasia of horses in legitimate circumstances.

"Those drugs in the wrong hands will potentially have fatal consequences."

West Mercia Police echoed the concerns and stressed the drugs were for livestock only.

A spokesperson said anyone who came across the medication should hand it into police so it could be destroyed.

