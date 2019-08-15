Image copyright @SFRS_SHardiman/Shropshire Fire and Rescue Image caption About 60 firefighters dealt with the blaze at its peak

A fire which ripped through a derelict pub is being treated as suspected arson, police have said.

Crews were called to The Countess's Arms in Weston Heath, Shropshire, during the early hours of Monday.

Three fires at the location, including in the pub itself, may have been started deliberately, West Mercia Police said.

The force is investigating and has appealed for anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact them.

As many as 60 firefighters from across the county tackled the blaze at its height, which saw the roof almost completely burnt out. No injuries were reported.

The fire at the pub, which is understood to have shut in about 2009, closed the nearby A41 for several hours.

Image copyright @SFRS_SHardiman/Shropshire Fire and Rescue Image caption The fire was described as "severe" by the fire service

