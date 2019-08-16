Image copyright PA Image caption Jeffrey Alan Passmore died at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on 24 April

A six-hour delay at an Accident and Emergency unit may have contributed to the death of a man, a coroner has found.

Jeffrey Alan Passmore, 79, from Stirchley in Telford, died after suffering a cardiac arrest at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in April.

At his inquest, a coroner recorded he died of natural causes, but said the wait could have been a factor.

The hospital trust apologised for the "unacceptable" delay.

Shropshire Coroner John Ellery recorded Mr Passmore's medical cause of death as ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm and hypertension.

In the record of his inquest, held at Shrewsbury's Shirehall on Wednesday, it said he was admitted to the hospital's emergency department on 24 April with abdominal pain and had a six-hour delay in being seen by a doctor.

He had a CT scan of his abdomen and chest at 11:30 GMT and was returned to the emergency department.

At 11:45, he was found to be unresponsive and in cardiorespiratory arrest and died at 12:35.

"It is possible but cannot be said that the delay caused or contributed to his death," the record said.

The hospital trust is among the poorest performers in A&E waiting times in England. In April, just 68.2% of patients were seen inside four hours, compared with the target of 95%.

Mr Subramanian Kumaran, Clinical Director for Emergency Medicine at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs both Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital, said: "Our thoughts are with the family of Mr Passmore.

"This delay was not acceptable and we apologise for it.

"With the increased demand and the severity of the conditions of other patients, we did not have the capacity to deal with demands most of the night.

"The trust accepts that, and we are working hard to improve this."

