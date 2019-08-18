Shropshire

Police seek Land Rover occupants after Quatt bike crash

  • 18 August 2019

Police are searching for the occupants of a Land Rover Discovery who fled a crash in which a motorcyclist was seriously injured.

The males ran off on foot after the 4x4 collided with a motorbike on a track between the A458 and A442 in Quatt, Shropshire, on Saturday afternoon.

Police said they thought they left the area in a black BMW 320.

The motorcyclist - a man in his 40s - is being treated for serious injuries in hospital.

The collision happened at about 14:30 BST.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.

