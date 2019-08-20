Image copyright Mike Roberts Image caption The new parents were reunited at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford

A couple has thanked NHS staff who helped deliver their baby girl four weeks early following a car crash.

Ginny Magrath and Mike Roberts were going for a check-up in hospital at Telford when the crash happened near Knockin on Wednesday.

Mr Roberts was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury and Ms Magrath to Telford where she had an emergency Caesarean.

Mr Roberts said they had a broken ankle each but new daughter Amber was "unharmed" and "progressing well".

"Thank you to all family, friends and NHS staff that have helped us along the way," he said on Facebook.

Ms Magrath, who works in Pathology at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH), said: "I was very apprehensive, but the team were all fantastic."

"From what was a really scary time, the whole experience has just been so positive. The care we have had could not have been any better and I would just like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has been involved in our treatment and in going the extra mile to make sure Mike and I could be together as much as possible," she added.

Ms Magrath's mother, Sharon, who works on the maternity unit, said: "Not sure where to start in thanking so many staff who have been involved in caring for my precious family."

First child

Amber, who is the couple's first child, is "doing everything at 100mph", the new mother added.

"It's almost like she knows Mike and I need her," she said.

Mr Roberts has since been reunited with his partner and introduced to his new daughter at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital.

"We are delighted that what started out as such a frightening incident has had such a positive outcome for Ginny, Mike and baby Amber," Jo Banks, from Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust which runs the two hospitals, said.

"We wish Mike and Ginny a speedy recovery and all the best for their future."

