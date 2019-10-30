Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Craig Fallon was praised as "an outstanding judo fighter of his generation"

A former judo champion emailed his partner to say death was his "choice" before his body was found in woodland.

Craig Fallon, 36, from Telford, was found near the Wrekin in Shropshire after a police search in the early hours of 15 July.

An inquest into the father-of-one's death heard he had told his partner the day before he disappeared that she "would never see him again".

Shropshire coroner, John Ellery, recorded a conclusion of suicide.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fallon won a gold medal in the -60kg class at the World Judo Championships in 2005

Mr Fallon, originally from Ipswich, had sent "a long email" to his partner at about 18:00 BST on 14 July in which he wrote: "Remember, this was my choice".

His body was found just before 05:30 BST the following day after family members discovered his car at the bottom of the Wrekin.

Mr Ellery said the email "tells me it [his death] was not accidental".

Mr Fallon, the head coach of the Welsh Judo Association and winner of multiple gold medals, was described by Mr Ellery as "highly successful and respected in his sport".

He retired from competing in 2011 and was the last British judoka to win a world title, and only the third British male to achieve the feat.

After his death British Judo performance director Nigel Donohue paid tribute to an "outstanding judo fighter of his generation".

"He will be greatly missed by his family and the judo world, which has lost a talented athlete and coach."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.