The first cap football legend Bobby Moore earned as captain of England has sold for £11,000 at auction.

He was awarded the blue velvet cap in 1963 following England's 4-2 victory over Czechoslovakia.

The cap was estimated to fetch between £8,000 and £10,000 when it went under the hammer by Mullocks in Ludlow, Shropshire on Thursday.

Roy Connor, football consultant at the auction house, described the cap as "iconic".

Two other England caps belonging to Moore, one from a match against Portugal in 1964 and another against Yugoslavia from 1972/73, sold for £5,200 and £4,400 respectively.

This cap was awarded to Moore for his first ever appearance as England captain at the age of 22, the youngest ever England captain.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders of all time, he captained West Ham for 10 years and was captain of the winning England World Cup team in 1966.

He earned over 100 international caps during his career.

Mr Connor said the cap was put up for sale by his family.

He said Moore had only been captain for the Czechoslovakia match as the then-captain Jimmy Armfield was injured.

Ben Jones, from the auctioneers, said there was a lot of interest in the cap.

"It went well for all three caps," he said.

"Hopefully they are going to go to a good home where they will be loved and cherished for many years to come."

