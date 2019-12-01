Image copyright Rebecca Robb Image caption Since attending hospital Mr Calloway's condition has deteriorated, his wife says

A 90-year-old man tripped over a basket container at a Marks and Spencer's store and suffered a brain injury, his wife has said.

George Calloway, known as Cyril, was "left on the floor" at the Telford store on 18 November, suffering a "bone-deep" facial cut requiring 16 stitches, his wife Betty said.

Staff could have done more to help, she added.

M&S said it was sorry the couple were unhappy with its response.

Mr Calloway, from Wellington, had not noticed the container as it was below eye level, his wife said.

He hit his face on the wheel of the shopping trolley she was pushing and suffered a large gash to his face that "went down to the bone", Mrs Calloway, 85, added.

"I heard a bang, turned around and he was on the floor with blood everywhere," she said.

Image copyright Rebecca Robb Image caption Mr and Mrs Calloway visited the Telford M&S store on 18 November

She said she immediately asked staff to call an ambulance but was told they had to get a first aider initially. Meanwhile her husband was "left on the floor", she said.

When the first aider arrived they had nothing to stem the blood flow so Mrs Calloway had to use her handkerchiefs, she said.

Mr Calloway was later moved into a "cold corridor" until the ambulance arrived, Mrs Calloway said.

Since attending hospital, she said his condition had deteriorated and he had suffered a bruise on the brain, which may become a bleed.

Mrs Calloway reported the fall to M&S and said she received a letter telling her staff had reviewed CCTV footage and found no safety concerns.

An M&S spokesman said: "We're sorry that the customer and his family were unhappy with our response to the incident; we would be keen to invite them to visit our store to discuss their concerns personally with our store manager."