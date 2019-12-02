Image copyright Gavin Dickson Image caption The girl was abused in a churchyard and above a pizza takeaway shop in Telford, the jury heard

A girl was "passed around like a piece of meat" while being sold for sex with men, a court heard.

Five men are accused of the abuse of the girl in Telford, Shropshire, which began when she was just 12 years old.

Prosecutors at Birmingham Crown Court said the child was raped on a dirty mattress above a takeaway and forced to perform sex acts in a churchyard.

Mohammed Ali Sultan, Amjad Hussain, Shafiq Younas, Nazam Akhtar and Mohammad Rizwan deny wrongdoing.

Image caption Some of the assaults were carried out in Wellington, Telford, the prosecution claims

The court heard the girl, who is now an adult, was befriended by takeaway delivery driver, Tanveer Ahmed, who assaulted her before forcing her to perform sex acts on other men.

He is not among the defendants after being deported to Pakistan for "unrelated offences", the jury was told.

More than once he drove her to a flat above a shop and forced her to have sex with older men before she saw "saw money exchange hands", Michelle Heeley QC, prosecuting, said.

If she refused, she would be assaulted and left "stranded" in Telford, she added.

Mr Sultan, 33, formerly from Telford, faces four charges of indecent assault and one of rape. The jury was told he already had convictions for "similar offences against young girls".

Mr Hussain, 38, of Acacia Drive, Leegomery, is accused of forcing the victim to perform oral sex on two occasions.

Mr Younas, 35, of Regent Street, Wellington, is accused of the same offence, said to have taken place in the same churchyard.

Mr Akhtar, 35, of Victoria Avenue, Wellington is accused of raping the girl in a lane, alongside Mr Sultan and Mr Hussain, and is also said to have urinated on her in an act of humiliation.

Mr Rizwan, 37, of Mafeking Road, Telford, faces two charges of indecent assault.

The trial continues.

