Image caption Stripper Andrew Goodyer has received a suspended sentenced for fraud. Picture posed by model

A man who failed to declare he was working as a stripper while receiving benefits has avoided a jail sentence.

Andrew Goodyer, 40, claimed almost £4,000 in tax support and housing payments, a Telford and Wrekin Council probe found.

He admitted two fraud charges and was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months, at Telford Magistrates' Court.

He told the BBC it was "part of my life I'm trying to forget and move on from," but refused to comment further.

Magistrates, sitting in Telford, were told Goodyer received an overpayment of £2,303.75 in council tax support and £1,645.05 in the form of a discretionary housing payment to help him pay off his rent arrears between 2015 and 2018.

Goodyer, formerly of Telford, admitted to council officers during an interview under caution he should have declared his work, but was trying to pay off debts from a previous relationship.

Goodyer, of Kirton Lindsey, near Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation and dishonestly failing to disclose information to make a gain for himself by working as a self-employed stripper.

Speaking after the latest case, Angie Astley, assistant director of customer and neighbourhood services at the council, said: "I hope this time it serves as a warning that, if he does it again, he could find himself in prison."

