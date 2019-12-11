Image copyright Helen Tipper Image caption Defendants (L-R) Nazeem Akhtar, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammed Ali Sultan, Amjad Hussain and Shafiq Younas deny wrongdoing

A rape charge against one of five men accused of sexually abusing a girl has been dropped.

Birmingham Crown Court confirmed the charge against Mohammed Ali Sultan was dropped due to insufficient evidence.

He still faces a remaining charge of rape, and three of indecent assault, which he denies.

Five men are accused of abusing the girl in Telford, Shropshire, which began when she was 12 years old. They all deny the charges against them.

Mr Sultan, 33 and formerly from Telford, was originally charged with one rape, but another rape charge was added after the trial had started.

Other defendants in the trial are:

Amjad Hussain, 38, of Acacia Drive, Leegomery, accused of forcing the complainant to perform a sex act.

Shafiq Younas, 35, of Regent Street, Wellington, accused of the same offence.

Nazam Akhtar, 35, of Victoria Avenue, Wellington, accused of rape.

Mohammad Rizwan, 37, of Mafeking Road, Telford, accused of two charges of indecent assault.

The trial continues.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.