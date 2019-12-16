Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Danny Antonio Brazier was jailed for five years

A man who groomed a 14-year-old girl and left her pregnant has been jailed.

Danny Antonio Brazier befriended the teenager, who had been identified as being at risk of child sexual exploitation, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

After being reported to police, he went on to abuse a vulnerable 15-year-old girl while on bail, it added.

Brazier, from Telford, was sentenced to five years imprisonment at Worcester Crown Court.

The married 28-year-old, of Wooding Drive, admitted four charges of sexual activity with a child and one of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

He was also given an extended license period of three years.

Despite knowing the age of the 14-year-old and her vulnerability, Brazier, engaged in a sexual relationship with her and impregnated her, the CPS said.

It said he initially denied the offences despite a DNA test confirming he was the father of the baby.

Image copyright Google Image caption Danny Antonio Brazier was jailed at Worcester Crown Court on 5 December

Tamina Greaves, of the CPS, said: "[Brazier] targeted two teenage girls because of their obvious vulnerabilities.

"He pursued the victims so that he could exploit them sexually."

Det Con Joanne Heyes, from West Mercia Police, also praised the victims for their bravery in coming forward.

Brazier was also made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for a period of 10 years and required to be on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.