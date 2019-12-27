Image copyright Google Image caption Police are probing the unexplained death of a 32-year-old man found dead in Dawley high street

A murder inquiry has been launched after a man was found dead in a town centre on Boxing Day.

The 32-year-old was found unresponsive on Dawley High Street, Telford, at 20:00 GMT. His death is being treated as "unexplained" and his next of kin has been informed, police said.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers are trying to trace two other men who earlier helped the deceased man get into a taxi outside the Talbot Inn.

Additional officers are in the area, police added.

"This is currently being treated as unexplained and our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died at this difficult time," Det Ch Insp Mark Bellamy said.

"We know he was in the Talbot Inn in Dawley before getting into a taxi and believe he was helped by two men who we're keen to speak to as witnesses to our inquiries.

"We don't believe the men are involved at all and they are very much being sought as key witnesses and I would them to get in contact with us."

