Image caption The former chief executive of Telford's Princess Royal Hospital has said the rise is because building inflation was not taken into account

The cost of a reorganising services at two Shropshire hospitals has risen to £498m, a leaked report revealed.

The leaked strategic outline, sent to NHS England, says the cost of the plan has increased by £186m since 2016.

The reorganisation, known as Future Fit, will see Shrewsbury become the main emergency unit with Telford becoming a so-called A&E Local instead.

The former chief executive of Telford's hospital, David Sandbach, said the plans should be revisited.

Health bosses approved the preferred option for the reorganisation in January.

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) will house women and children's services with Telford's Princess Royal (PRH) housing planned care.

Image copyright Press Association / Rui Vieira Image caption The county's main A&E looks set to be based at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

The county's clinical commissioning groups said the change would mean fewer people have to travel further and provided best value for money.

But it has faced opposition in Telford from people who claim the move is a "downgrade".

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) was given £312m of government funding to pay for the reorganisation which would have covered the full cost of the reorganisation as outlined in a business case in 2016.

The leaked report, written in November, puts the cost rise down to inflation, "increased awareness and knowledge" and on-balance sheet adjustments.

It says a "phased" or "restricted" plan could be considered to complete the work due to the cost increase.

Image copyright SATH Image caption The trust was given £312m of government funding for the plans

Mr Sandbach, who shared the leaked document on Twitter, said he had supported the reorganisation model, but felt the public should be made aware of the rising cost.

He believes the cost increase means "what was promised will not be delivered" and the trust should reconsider its plans.

"All I am suggesting to them is not to scrap the model...but just to move where the main A&E is going to be," he said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.