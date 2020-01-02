Image copyright Google Image caption The 32-year-old man was found on Dawley High Street on Boxing Day

The death of a man found on a town centre street is no longer being treated as murder, police say.

The unnamed 32-year-old was found unresponsive on High Street, Dawley, Telford, at 20:00 GMT on Boxing Day.

Results of a post-mortem examination have proved inconclusive, but West Mercia Police says there is not thought to be any third party involvement.

Two men held on suspicion of murder have been released with no further action to be taken, the force adds.

