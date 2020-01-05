Image caption The victim suffered potentially life-changing injuries during the attack in Wellington

A second man has been charged with attempted murder after an 18-year-old man was stabbed.

The man was left with potentially life-changing injuries after the attack in St John Street, Wellington, Telford, on 27 December.

Yasar Mehmood, 33, of Windsor Road, Arleston, Telford, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Mubasher Mehmood, 24, of Windsor Road, Wellington, has been charged with attempted murder, dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on 27 January.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.