Shropshire landscape photo competition entries on show
The winning photos from a competition to capture the beauty of Shropshire's landscape are going on display.
More than 400 entries from amateur photographers were submitted to the My Shropshire competition, run by the CPRE [Campaign to Protect Rural England].
Images can be seen at Oswestry's Willow Gallery until the end of February and the Bear Steps gallery in Shrewsbury, from 1 to 14 March.
The charity said the winner, Storm on the Shropshire Hills, was "dramatic".
Judges had "a difficult task" picking the winners, but "were unanimous" over the entry by photographer Richard Greswell.
The competition marks CPRE Shropshire's 70th birthday.
Chair Sarah Bury said she hoped local people would "get a chance to visit and see these carefully crafted shots of Shropshire's varied and stunning landscapes".
She stated: "We were blown away by the impressive selection of images showcasing the beauty and diversity of the Shropshire countryside, the quality and range of work submitted was really high."
