Image copyright Family handout Image caption An inquest into the death of Alan Simpson is due to be held in March

Pilots have been advised to "operate aircraft with adequate clearance from obstacles and terrain" after a pilot from Shropshire died when his light aircraft hit a mountain in Canada.

Alan Simpson, 72, was one of two pilots in the Piper PA-46-350p when it crashed in the Labrador region on 1 May 2019.

The other pilot was injured.

An investigation report said the pair hit a 2,250ft "snow-covered hill" but their flight plan showed they had not planned to fly above 2,000ft.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) report said the pilots left Goose Bay Airport at 07:23.

Crashed 'without warning'

It said a weather check provided to the pilots ahead of their flight showed "significant headwinds and rough air" on their intended path.

It also said the second pilot, from Belgium, hired to transport the plane from North America to the UK, was familiar with the route.

He knew the hill existed and had planned to fly around it or over the top if "visual reference" was lost, it added.

But, the report said, that did not happen and the plane hit the peak "without warning" at 08:16.

At the time of the crash, it said visibility was five to eight statute miles in light snow.

Image copyright Norfolk Aviation Image caption An image of the light aircraft was included in the report

The aircraft sustained significant damage to the propeller, nose gear, both wings, and fuselage.

The Belgian pilot used his radio to contact search and rescue but, due to "blizzard conditions", aerial search and rescue was not possible.

A ground crew was dispatched and arrived about four hours later "because of poor weather conditions and near zero visibility".

The report said, both men were taken to the town of Makkovik by snowmobile before being airlifted to Goose Bay.

In the safety messages in the report, it said: "It is important for pilots to operate aircraft with adequate clearance from obstacles and terrain" and "that pilots maintain situational awareness in order to reduce the risks associated with flight into rising terrain by using all available means".

A spokesman for the TSB said the report concluded its investigation. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have been contacted for comment.

An inquest into the death of Mr Simpson, a farmer from Prees, who was the co-owner of the aircraft, will be held in March.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.