Image caption The cars belonged to students at Harper Adams University

Student cars have been damaged by arsonists in a "row over bad parking".

Three vehicles, belonging to students at Harper Adams University, Newport, Shropshire, were set alight in Victoria Park Road on Wednesday.

The fires are being treated as arson, but West Mercia Police and the university said they did not know who was behind the attacks.

Mayor of Newport Peter Scott said the attacks were "blind stupidity" and "vigilantism is not the answer".

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire, at about at 01:35 GMT, started in one car and spread to two others nearby.

Mr Scott called for an end to the "us and them" attitude towards students from residents.

"I appreciate that some have complained about some student parking, but this crazy and dangerous act is not the way to deal with it," he said.

"Bad parking may be irritating, but it is not and never will be a reason to endanger lives of others.

"We must try harder to live together in harmony."

