An agency nurse has been suspended following an unexpected death at an "inadequate" hospital trust.

The death in A&E, on 14 December, was one of eight serious incidents at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) that month.

In a report, the trust's board said the nurse involved had been suspended pending an investigation.

Last month, SaTH was ranked among the worst trusts for A&E delays with one man waiting 25 hours for a bed.

The emergency department at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital was said to be "utter mayhem" by Mark Newton, when his 83-year-old father-in-law, George Bufton, endured the long wait to be seen.

The trust is also at the centre of a maternity scandal, with more than 900 cases of babies and mothers dying or being harmed while in its care currently being examined in a review by Donna Ockenden.

The other serious incidents at the trust, which incorporates the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal in Telford, in December included delays in diagnosis in treatment but two incidents related to its maternity services.

The number of serious incidents in December is more than double that reported for the same month in 2018.

An investigation into the patient's death is under way, however the report to the board raised concerns regarding "appropriate observation" in the emergency department.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) is currently carrying out a review at the trust's main hospitals, both of which are rated as inadequate - a rating the trust as a whole also shares.

