Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Eloise Parry died in 2015 after taking eight dinitrophenol (DNP) capsules

A businessman who sold toxic tablets as slimming pills which caused the death of a student has been jailed for seven years.

Eloise Parry, 21, from Shrewsbury, Shropshire died in 2015 after taking eight dinitrophenol (DNP) capsules.

Bernard Rebelo, 32, was sentenced at the Old Bailey after being convicted of her gross negligence manslaughter.

He had previously been convicted of killing Miss Parry, but the Court of Appeal last year ordered a retrial.

Rebelo, of Gosport in Hampshire, had already served almost 10 months in custody of his previous sentence - also seven years - before being handed his second sentence.

He was accused of buying the yellow powder from a factory in China and selling it on, in tablet form, to people around the world - including Miss Parry, who had been diagnosed with bulimia.

Image caption Bernard Rebelo was jailed for seven years at the Old Bailey

Sentencing Rebelo, Mrs Justice Whipple said he had shown a "blatant disregard for risk of death" by selling the substance that was "not fit for human consumption".

"Eloise Parry had a distorted body image and a morbid desire for thinness. She had been a regular customer of yours in the weeks leading up to her death," she said.

"By selling her the DNP, you caused her death - it is that simple."

