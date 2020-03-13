Image caption More than 4,000 runners were set to take on the half marathon on 5 April

Coventry Half Marathon is to be postponed due to coronavirus.

In a statement, organisers said current circumstances would prevent bringing the "best atmosphere and event to runners and spectators" on 5 April.

It said it took the decision after government advice to be mindful how events could be a burden on public services.

Organiser Matt Wall said the event team were left with "little option" other than to move it to later in the year.

In a statement, published on the event website, organisers said the team were "excited about delivering a fantastic event" but had to prioritise the "wellbeing of all runners, spectators and crew".

A new date for the event will be confirmed in the coming weeks, organisers said

Organisers said those who had a place would have it automatically moved to a new date, which they hoped to confirm in the coming weeks.

Speaking to BBC CWR, Mr Wall said organisers had been "working like mad" behind the scenes, but "ultimately we are a community event and our biggest focus was about ensuring the community could be safe and that we weren't going to be a drain on other resources".

There have been 798 confirmed cases of the virus across the UK as of 09:00 GMT on Friday., including three in Coventry.

