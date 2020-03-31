Image copyright Google Image caption The trust said staff and patient safety was of "paramount importance" at Ludlow Community Hospital

A GP who was asked not to provide cover at a hospital after she criticised its coronavirus response has reached an agreement with the trust.

Dr Catherine Beanland wore her own protective gear to Ludlow Community Hospital and said its response was "dangerously lacking".

She said she was also told her clothing was "frightening patients".

But the trust said it recognised safety was of "paramount importance" and the GP would continue at the hospital.

The trust and the practice where she is GP partner issued a joint statement after a meeting on Monday.

"Both Portcullis Surgery and Shropshire Community Health recognise that the safety of patients and staff is of paramount importance, and the effective use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is central to that," it said.

It said Dr Beanland and another doctor based at the surgery "have now been reassured and confirm that they are confident" in the way national guidelines over PPE were being implemented at the 40-bed hospital.

The NHS Confederation has said staff feel "at risk" of contracting Covid-19 unless they wear PPE as they treat all patients.

Dr Beanland's practice said the GP had been helping to "lead the response" to the outbreak in the town.

However, it previously posted on social media that she had taken to wearing her own protective equipment to protect patients and prevent her catching the virus, which could have a "significant impact" on the town's provision of primary care.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.