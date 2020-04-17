Image copyright Google Image caption The suspected abattoir was found on Charles Road in Arleston, Telford, police said

Seven men have been arrested after police discovered what they believe was an illegal abattoir at a house in Shropshire.

Officers found a "disturbing scene with a large amount of blood" on a driveway in Charles Road, Telford, after responding to reports of a dog being hit by a car, West Mercia Police said.

Inside the property they found one dead sheep and three others in poor health.

The force is urging people to report any suspicious sales of meat.

The men, aged between 18 and 36, were arrested at the address on Thursday on suspicion of theft and remain in police custody, the force confirmed.

Insp Craig Smith said: "Illegal butchery and sheep theft are serious offences.

"Not only are there risks in consuming meat when it isn't from a reputable source but illegal butchery can also cause unnecessary suffering to the animal."

Anyone who spots any suspicious activity around farmland or believes someone is selling illegal meat should contact the force, Insp Smith added.

