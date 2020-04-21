Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A firm spokesman said its PPE supplier may run out before the government responds

A company with access to supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) says the government has ignored its offer of help.

Telford-based battery makers, AceOn Group, is "disappointed" it has not heard from officials despite telling them their supplier in China can provide PPE within days.

The government said it has received 8,000 supplier offers and is "prioritising" larger volumes.

There is too much red tape, AceOn said.

The company said it first contacted officials three weeks ago offering to supply 3D parts for ventilators and masks, which is was able to manufacture itself, but heard nothing back.

It had still not received a response when it contacted them again three days ago, offering to contact its supplier in China who also produces PPE.

"I'm disappointed to not have heard anything back, we do feel ignored" Alex Thompson, of AceOn Group, said, who admitted the firm would make a "small margin" of profit from acting as middleman.

"I'm worried other countries will snap up all PPE and we'll be left with nothing because of too much red tape in the UK supply chain" he added.

It comes as another firm, based in Birmingham, told the Daily Telegraph that it felt it had been left with "no choice" but to send its PPE to Europe as it said ministers failed to respond to its emails.

Mr Thompson, whose sister is a nurse, said: "Seeing what she is dealing with, I just want the government to make sure frontline staff are getting what they need before it's too late."

The row over a shortage of PPE for the NHS has intensified in the last few days while Public Health England recently changed its advice to allow the NHS to re-use gowns if stock was running low.

