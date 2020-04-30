Image caption Betty Green was clapped and cheered outside her home in Shrewsbury

A woman has marked her 100th birthday with the help of her carers and neighbours after not being able to be with her family.

Betty Green was clapped and cheered outside her home in Shrewsbury, Shropshire to mark her centenary.

Carer Kirsty Woodman said she asked what was going on outside before she took her out to meet well-wishers.

"It's just fantastic," Mrs Green said. "Nothing like this has ever happened to me before."

Her son lives in the Gulf state of Qatar and her daughter is in London and could not attend the party because of social-distancing rules.

Sarah Green said her mother was part of a "warm-hearted community" and was very thankful for friends organising a party.

"I'm just so sorry that my brother and I couldn't be there today because it was obvious [people] were having a whale of a time."

Friends and carers described Mrs Green, who was once a driver for the Army in World War Two, as a "character" and "someone you could have right a laugh with".

According to Mrs Green, her secret to living to 100 years old was down to "boys, booze and baccy".

